Welcome
"Unlock Your Music Potential with Our Audio Engineering Services"
"Professional Audio Mixing, Mastering, and More"
"Welcome to New Level Beatz, your one-stop destination for elevating your music to industry standards. Our team of experienced audio engineers is dedicated to bringing your musical vision to life. Whether you're an aspiring artist or an established musician, we have the perfect solution for you."
When you choose our services, you can expect a comprehensive set of deliverables to ensure your music shines and meets your specific needs. We offer a range of final product options to cater to various preferences and platforms:
Dirty Version:
The raw, unedited version of your track, capturing the essence of your music in its purest form.
Clean Version:
A polished and family-friendly rendition of your song, free from explicit content, suitable for wider audiences.
Show Track:
An instrumental version of your song, perfect for live performances, karaoke, or background music.
Instrumental:
A fully produced instrumental version of your song, allowing listeners to appreciate the musical composition.
A-Cappella Dirty Version:
The unaccompanied vocal track without any instrumental backing, showcasing the raw vocal talent.
A-Cappella Clean Version:
A cleaned-up vocal track without any instrumental backing, suitable for acapella performances or remixes.
Platform-Specific Loudness Levels:
Customized loudness levels optimized for various streaming platforms, ensuring your music sounds its best on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.
Our goal is to provide you with a diverse set of deliverables that cater to your artistic vision and target audience. Whether you need a radio-ready clean version or an instrumental track for your live performances, we've got you covered.
Choose the deliverables that align with your goals and let us help you achieve the musical excellence you deserve.
At New Level Beatz, we believe in going the extra mile to ensure your music project's success. When you choose us, you not only get top-notch production and engineering but also enjoy a range of exclusive bonuses and guarantees:
Free Track Evaluation:
Before you commit, we offer a free track evaluation to assess your project's needs and provide valuable insights.
Discounted Bundle Packages:
Save big with our bundle packages that combine multiple services, giving you exceptional value for your investment.
Priority Turnaround:
Get your music faster with our priority turnaround option, ensuring your project is delivered promptly.
Dedicated Support:
Our team is here for you throughout the entire process, providing personalized support and guidance.
Artist Collaboration Opportunities:
Unlock opportunities to collaborate with talented artists and producers within our network.
Discounts on Future Projects:
As a valued client, you'll receive exclusive discounts on future music projects with us.
Mixing/Mastering Checklist:
We follow a comprehensive checklist to ensure every aspect of your mix and master meets industry standards and your vision.
Additional Revisions:
We understand perfection takes time. Enjoy additional revisions to fine-tune your project to your satisfaction.
Access to Add-Ons:
Customize your experience with optional add-ons such as lyric writing, beat production, and more.
Premium Experience:
Elevate your music journey with our premium services, designed to exceed your expectations.
Full-Service Package:
Our all-inclusive package covers every aspect of your project, from production to promotion.
At New Level Beatz, your music's success is our priority. We are committed to providing you with a premium experience that goes beyond industry standards. Join our community of satisfied artists and let us bring your musical vision to life.
Are you tired of hearing your music fall short due to poor mixing and mastering?
Introducing Our "Sound Perfection Package"
In this tier, we understand the frustration of having great music but not showcasing its true potential. You deserve a mix that makes your beats shine and vocals soar. Here's how our "Sound Perfection Package" can solve your problem:
Mixing & Mastering Expertise: Our skilled engineers will ensure that every element of your song is perfectly balanced, delivering a listening experience that's pure magic.
Affordability: We recognize the importance of quality within a budget. With our "Sound
Perfection Package", you get top-notch audio engineering without breaking the bank.
Say goodbye to subpar sound and let your music speak for itself. Our "Sound Perfection Package “is perfect for emerging artists and creators who want their music to stand out without the hefty price tag. Don't let poor audio quality hold you back. Embrace the power of professional mixing and mastering today!
Customer Profile:
The customer purchasing the "Sound Perfection Package" dreams of having their music sound professionally mixed and mastered, allowing their artistic vision to shine through. They want listeners to appreciate their music's quality and emotion.
They believe that with the "Sound Perfection Package", their music will sound significantly better, but they may still face competition from more established artists.
The "Sound Perfection Package" offers a relatively quick turnaround, so they can expect to hear the improved version of their song within a reasonable time frame.
The customer is willing to invest in their music but prefers an option that doesn't require a substantial financial or time commitment.
"Sound Perfection Package": According to industry data, professionally mixed and mastered music receives, on average, 67% more streams and downloads on major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Artists who invest in audio engineering experience a significant boost in the quality of their music and listener engagement.
"Sound Perfection Package"
Services Included:
Mixing Vocals and Mixing Beats: Ensuring that the song's elements are balanced for the best listening experience.
Mastering Vocals and Mastering Beats: Bringing the song to industry-standard quality in terms of volume and sound width.
Why Choose "Sound Perfection Package":
This tier provides essential audio engineering services for a single song, ideal for individuals or small artists who want to ensure their music sounds its best without a significant upfront cost.
Struggling to capture that perfect vocal take? Want to elevate your music to the next level?
Discover Our "Studio Excellence Bundle"
We get it; achieving excellence in music isn't easy. That's why our "Studio Excellence Bundle"
is designed to solve your problems:
Remote Vocal Recording/Editing: We'll help you capture the perfect take, no matter where you are, ensuring your vocals shine with clarity and emotion.
Comprehensive Sound Quality: Our audio engineers will not only mix and master your track but also enhance it to industry-standard quality.
Our "Studio Excellence Bundle" is ideal for those who demand more from their music. Whether you're a solo artist or a group, take your music to new heights with our comprehensive audio engineering services.
Customer Profile
The customer opting for the "Studio Excellence Bundle" aspires to create music that not only sounds fantastic but also carries a professional polish. They want to establish themselves as serious musicians.
They believe that with the "Studio Excellence Bundle", they can compete on a higher level, garner more fans, and potentially gain recognition from industry professionals.
They expect to invest a bit more time to ensure their vocals and music reach their full potential, but the results will be worth it.
They're ready to put in more effort and are willing to invest a bit more financially to take their music to the next level.
"Studio Excellence Bundle":
A recent survey of independent artists revealed that those who worked with remote vocal recording and editing services saw a 40% increase in the quality of their vocal performances. This translates to more captivating music that resonates with your audience.
"Studio Excellence Bundle"
Services Included:
Remote Vocal Recording/Editing: Capturing the perfect vocal takes, even remotely, with professional editing.
Mixing and Mastering Vocals and Beats: Balancing song elements for a high-quality mix.
Mastering Vocals and Mastering Beats: Achieving industry-standard sound quality.
Why Choose "Studio Excellence Bundle":
This tier offers more comprehensive audio engineering services, including remote recording/editing, making it suitable for established artists or bands seeking higher service quality.
Do you want more than just a song? Are you ready to create a musical masterpiece?
Experience Our "Music Mastery Package":
Your music deserves more than just mixing and mastering; it deserves to be transformed into a masterpiece. Here's how our "Music Mastery Package" can solve your problem:
Beat Production: Choose from pre-made beats or have a custom, exclusive beat created just for you. We handle the contracts, so you get the rights and royalties you deserve.
Lyric Writing: From co-writing to ghostwriting, we'll craft lyrics that match your vision and style, ensuring your song tells a compelling story.
Flexible Recording: Whether you prefer our mobile studio or remote recording, we provide top-quality vocal recording and editing services to capture your best performance.
Our "Music Mastery Package" is tailored for serious musicians who want to create something extraordinary. Don't settle for less when you can have it all with our comprehensive music production package.
Customer Profile:
Customers in the "Music Mastery Package" have grand ambitions. They want their music to be a unique masterpiece, and they aim to stand out in the music industry. Their dream is to build a solid fan base and possibly secure lucrative opportunities.
They believe that with the "Music Mastery Package", they can access a comprehensive suite of services that will not only improve their music but also help them differentiate themselves in a crowded market.
They understand that achieving this level of quality and uniqueness takes time, but they're willing to invest in their music career for long-term success.
They're ready to put in significant effort and are prepared to make a considerable financial commitment to turn their dream into reality.
"Music Mastery Package": Among artists who have used custom beats in their music, 85% reported a noticeable improvement in the uniqueness and appeal of their tracks. Having a custom beat tailored to your style can set you apart in a crowded music scene.
Never Available Again: Our "Music Mastery Package" is a limited time offer! Once this promotion ends, you won't have the opportunity to access this comprehensive package at this price again. Seize the chance to create a musical masterpiece and secure your future in the industry while this exclusive offer lasts.
"Music Mastery Package":
Services Included:
Beat Production: Offering leased and exclusive custom beats with contracts for rights and royalties.
Lyric Writing: From co-writing to ghostwriting, with contracts for rights and royalties.
Remote Vocal Recording/Editing: Professional recording and editing services, including remote, and mobile studio options.
Mixing Vocals and Beats: Ensuring a high-quality mix.
Mastering Vocals and Beats: Achieving industry-standard sound quality.
Why Choose "Music Mastery Package":
This tier provides an all-inclusive package with a wide range of services, making it ideal for artists or groups seeking extensive customization and professional quality.
Is building your music brand and managing royalties overwhelming? Ready for a full-scale music career?
Enter Our "Music Industry Domination Package"
You're not just making music; you're building a brand and a career. Our "Music Industry Domination Package" is designed to solve your challenges:
Complete Branding: We set up your social media profiles, craft engaging bios, and create eye-catching profile pictures to establish your online presence.
Electronic Press Kit (EPK) Setup: Impress industry professionals with a professional artist resume and keep it up to date with our EPK setup and update services.
Distribution & Royalties: We assist with distribution setup on platforms like Distrokid and CD Baby, ensuring your music reaches a wider audience. Plus, we help you set up and manage your royalties with organizations like ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and Sound Exchange.
Our "Music Industry Domination Package" is for artists who are ready to turn their music into a thriving career. Build your brand, distribute your music, and manage royalties effortlessly with our all-inclusive package.
Each tier is designed to address specific problems, providing tailored solutions for artists and musicians at different stages of their careers. Let us help you unlock your music's full potential.
Customer Profile:
Customers choosing the "Music Industry Domination Package": have big dreams of becoming professional musicians. They want not just great music but also a strong online presence, recognition, and potential income streams from their music.
They believe that with the "Music Industry Domination Package", they can create a robust music brand, reach a wide audience, and establish themselves as serious musicians, potentially leading to industry recognition and revenue.
They understand that building a brand and managing royalties takes time, but they're committed to the journey and willing to put in the effort.
They're prepared to invest significant effort, time, and finances to turn their music into a full-fledged career, understanding the long-term rewards it can bring.
"Music Industry Domination Package": A study on music branding found that artists with a strong online presence and professional branding secured 60% more collaborations and sponsorship opportunities. Digital branding is a critical factor in your music industry success.
Limited Supply of Seats/Slots: Our "Music Industry Domination Package" is in high demand, and we can only accommodate a select number of artists at this level of service. Act quickly to secure your spot in this elite group of musicians. Once these seats are filled, you'll have to wait for the next opportunity, and this offer may never be available again.
"Music Industry Domination Package":
Services Included:
Beat Production: Offering leased and exclusive custom beats with contracts for rights and royalties.
Lyric Writing: From co-writing to ghostwriting, with contracts for rights and royalties.
Remote Vocal Recording/Editing: Professional recording and editing services, including mobile studio options.
Mixing Vocals and Beats: Ensuring a high-quality mix.
Mastering Vocals and Beats: Achieving industry-standard sound quality.
Social Media Setup (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube): Creating bios and profile pictures.
Electronic Press Kit (EPK) Setup and Updates: Crafting artist resumes and EPK updates.
Distribution Setup: Helping with distribution platforms like Distrokid and CD Baby. Including creating an album cover and song bio for Spotify.
Publishing Royalties Setup (ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, Sound Exchange): Assisting with royalty organization.
Why Choose "Music Industry Domination Package":
This tier offers comprehensive services for artists or groups looking to build their brand, distribute music effectively, and manage royalties. It's perfect for those who want a one-stop solution for their music career.
